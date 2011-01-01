Help with COLLECTING Swarms
Do you have a Swarm? (See photo above)
1. Relax - when bees are swarming they are generally very docile and show no aggressive tendencies. They will merely find a suitable spot to gather, as a temporary measure, while they send out scouts to find a more permanent location as a new home. They are not too choosy about where this temporary spot will be, it could be in a tree/bush, on a clothesline, a fence, a bicycle, anywhere that they can land to form a cluster to protect their queen. If you have honey bees that seem to have made a home already, eg, in a tree or log, or inside a structure (wall, roof eave, etc), removing them is a TrapOut (TO) or CutOut (CO) situation. Members willing to consider assisting in this situation are shown below these notes.
2. MAKE OBSERVATIONS - of where they are --eg, would a ladder be needed to get to them?; roughly the size of the swarm (tennis ball, basketball, etc); and how long it has been in this spot. A small cluster may be stragglers from a swarm that has moved on, with the queen. PHOTOS that help indicate cluster size and the general vicinity showing site considerations (power lines, slopes, obstructions, etc) are very helpful.
3. PROPERTY RIGHTS and LIABILITY- If the bees are not on your property, you will need to provide the beekeeper with contact info for that land. We have to talk with the property owner or tenant. Although we post SABA members' names for swarm collection as a public service, any arrangements made are between you and the beekeeper that agrees to do the collection. They are responsible for their actions and liable if any injury or problems occur.
4. FIND A LOCAL BEEKEEPER - Use our geographically-oriented Swarm Lists to identify a beekeeper who is willing to travel to your area. CLICK on one of the 5 Areas shown below and a page will open listing their names and phone numbers. These contacts are effective 3/18/2018.
1) Sacramento,
2)Roseville/Hwy 80/65 Foothills,
3)Folsom/Hwy 50 Foothills,
4)Elk Grove/Delta,
5)Davis/Woodland.
Our members may not be able to fit a swarm collection into their schedule soon after you call, so you may (will probably) have to make a few calls to find someone who can help. If the person you call cannot respond for many hours, please tell them you will try somebody else on that list. Scout bees are actively looking for a home, and may leave your location in a few hours. Think of the bees you're trying to save! We hope you believe it's worthwhile to make a few calls to find someone who can help them today.
You can also check with beekeeping stores, County agricultural commissions, or your local animal or vector control. (Some of these resources are shown below).
5. AT A SAFE DISTANCE - Sit back, watch and wait for the beekeeper to arrive. Any beekeeper will tell you that there is something very magical about a swarm. There is an electric feeling in the air, as the bees swirl round before clustering in a ball. Watching a swarm collected is an experience that you will not soon forget. You will have seen at first hand just how docile and truly magical these insects can be!
6. TELL OTHERS of your positive experience. All too often, bees get bad press. Honey bees are not the same as the wasps at the summer picnic; more information about their differences is at the bottom of this page.
TRAPOUT or CUTOUT (established colony) Beekeepers
Blake Dacy 916-849-3528
Bar 916-961-5049
Ginger Shepherd 209-298-2081
DW Schoenthal (916) 426-6445
james o'mary 209-858-8190
Sarah Honey Rafael 916-370-0431
OTHER RESOURCES for Swarm Capture Referrals
Sacramento County
Sacramento Beekeeping Supplies
2110 X Street, Sacramento CA 95818
916 451-2337 - Closed Sun. & Mon.
Counties in the Foothills:
El Dorado Backyard Beekeepers swarm list
http://eldoradobeekeepers.com/index.php/swarm-removal
Nevada County Beekeepers Association
Lynn Williams: 530-675-2924
iamlynn@hughes.net
Karla Hanson: 530-265-3756
queenbeez@att.net
Beekeepers of Napa County- swarm list
Eastern Bay Area
Mt Diablo Beekeepers Association--swarm list
ELSEWHERE
List of CA State Beekeepers Association affiliated clubs
Do you have wasps or bees?
Here’s how to tell the difference between a bee and a wasp! If you have a nest or infestation, please use this checklist to identify whether they are bees or wasps before you contact the above resources or an exterminator.
|
|